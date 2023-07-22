Sign up
Previous
Photo 933
Enthusiasm
Sometimes you just have to dive in headfirst.
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
3
3
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
bumble-bee
Mags
ace
LOL! Looks like it's drunk on the nectar too. Marvelous capture!
July 23rd, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
Too funny! He does look like he's passed out! Nice one!
July 23rd, 2023
Milanie
ace
Super capture - great focusing
July 23rd, 2023
