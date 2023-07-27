Previous
Just needs a vulture or two

This barren tree caught my eye, but a vulture would have made it better. Also one for the darkroom’s cloudscape theme this week. BOB if you have the time.
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Joanne Diochon ace
Time for a photoshop composite??
July 28th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Nice cloudscape. I love the barren tree. Thanks for participating in our darkroom challenge.
July 28th, 2023  
KWind ace
Great tree and POV.
July 28th, 2023  
