Photo 938
Just needs a vulture or two
This barren tree caught my eye, but a vulture would have made it better. Also one for the darkroom’s cloudscape theme this week. BOB if you have the time.
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1162
photos
149
followers
133
following
256% complete
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
1
365
365
DMC-G85
DMC-G85
Taken
27th July 2023 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
clouds
,
darkroom-cloudscape
,
sixws-141
Joanne Diochon
ace
Time for a photoshop composite??
July 28th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Nice cloudscape. I love the barren tree. Thanks for participating in our darkroom challenge.
July 28th, 2023
KWind
ace
Great tree and POV.
July 28th, 2023
