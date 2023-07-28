When the architects get funky

The curtain wall on the Waterloo Regional Museum. The coloured panels are designed to be reminiscent of a quilt, in a nod to the area’s history. At the same time, the pattern of colours is not random - it contains a computer encoded message. The 16 colours of the glass façade are translated into a hexadecimal code used in mathematics and computer programming.

When decoded, the mesage revealed is a quote from a speech made by Prime Minister Wilfrid Laurier in 1905: "We do not want, that any individuals should forget the land of their origin or their ancestors. Let them look to the past, but let them also look to the future; let them look to the land of their ancestors, but let them look also to the land of their children."

