When the architects get funky by ljmanning
Photo 939

When the architects get funky

The curtain wall on the Waterloo Regional Museum. The coloured panels are designed to be reminiscent of a quilt, in a nod to the area’s history. At the same time, the pattern of colours is not random - it contains a computer encoded message. The 16 colours of the glass façade are translated into a hexadecimal code used in mathematics and computer programming.
When decoded, the mesage revealed is a quote from a speech made by Prime Minister Wilfrid Laurier in 1905: "We do not want, that any individuals should forget the land of their origin or their ancestors. Let them look to the past, but let them also look to the future; let them look to the land of their ancestors, but let them look also to the land of their children."
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

LManning (Laura)

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture. I love the information you included.
July 29th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Wonderful colourful shot and great background info.
July 29th, 2023  
Mags ace
Bold capture and great quote.
July 29th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful capture and a very wise quote.
July 29th, 2023  
*lynn ace
so colorful and very cool
July 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
