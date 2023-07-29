Previous
High flyer by ljmanning
High flyer

An Osprey returns to the nest with a fish. She flew almost right over my head.
I also saw a Belted Kingfisher, but those photos are even less in focus than this one. Maybe next time!
LManning (Laura)

