Previous
Photo 942
Gooseneck Loosestrife
Shot in black and white, in my garden.
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1168
photos
150
followers
131
following
258% complete
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
31st July 2023 2:44pm
Tags
plants
,
garden
,
black-white
,
loosestrife
,
gooseneck-loosestrife
