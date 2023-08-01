Sign up
Smooth as glass
The mill pond was completely unruffled today. You can see how lush the growth is from the alternating rain and sun we’ve had all summer.
In other news, how did it get to be August already???
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
1st August 2023 6:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
clouds
,
pond
,
lush
Mags
ace
Wow! What a paradise!
August 2nd, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
A perfect mirror pond. We are very green and lush all over. I may need a machete to reclaim my garden from the lush weeds.
August 2nd, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Love it
August 2nd, 2023
