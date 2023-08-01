Previous
Smooth as glass by ljmanning
Photo 943

Smooth as glass

The mill pond was completely unruffled today. You can see how lush the growth is from the alternating rain and sun we’ve had all summer.

In other news, how did it get to be August already???
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

LManning (Laura)

Mags ace
Wow! What a paradise!
August 2nd, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
A perfect mirror pond. We are very green and lush all over. I may need a machete to reclaim my garden from the lush weeds.
August 2nd, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Love it
August 2nd, 2023  
