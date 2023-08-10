Sign up
Previous
Photo 952
Bzzz bzzz bzzz
A bumblebee hard at work amongst the obedient plant. I liked the way the light was hitting its wings.
10th August 2023
10th Aug 23
2
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1181
photos
150
followers
131
following
260% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
10th August 2023 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
bee
,
garden
,
bumblebee
,
obedient-plant
,
physostegia-virginiana
Mags
ace
Perfect!
August 11th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
So crisp and clear.
August 11th, 2023
