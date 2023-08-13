Previous
Sunshine surprise by ljmanning
Photo 955

Sunshine surprise

A little treat when I was running this morning. Thank you to the random stranger who planted sunflowers beside the trail.
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

LManning (Laura)

Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Mags ace
Oh! Isn't that grand!
August 14th, 2023  
