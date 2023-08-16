Sign up
Photo 958
Stillness at sunrise
I’m not usually the morning dog walker, but getting out early now and then does have its perks.
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
3
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1190
photos
151
followers
131
following
262% complete
951
952
953
954
955
956
957
958
954
230
955
956
231
957
232
958
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
16th August 2023 6:46am
Tags
morning
,
sunrise
,
pond
,
mill-pond
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
So beautiful!!
August 17th, 2023
bkb in the city
Beautiful
August 17th, 2023
Mags
ace
Very beautiful and so serene.
August 17th, 2023
