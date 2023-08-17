Previous
Fallen by ljmanning
Photo 959

Fallen

A scattering of chokecherries on the sidewalk. Starting to feel a bit like fall…
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
262% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I sure hope fall brings cooler temps. Nice spotting of the bright berries on the sidewalk.
August 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise