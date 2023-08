Forest bathing

“What is forest bathing? This Japanese practice is a process of relaxation; known in Japan as shinrin yoku. The simple method of being calm and quiet amongst the trees, observing nature around you whilst breathing deeply can help both adults and children de-stress and boost health and wellbeing in a natural way.” ~ courtesy of Forestry England

First time in weeks I’ve been able to walk in the woods without being harassed by mosquitoes. Ahhhh…