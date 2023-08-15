Previous
One bird or two?

Very efficient when you can grab a bite and check your appearance at the same time.
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

LManning (Laura)

Dorothy ace
Great photo
August 16th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Nice capture of this pretty goldfinch. (In my case maybe the mirror would remind me why I don't need that second helping.)
August 16th, 2023  
