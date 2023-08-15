Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 957
One bird or two?
Very efficient when you can grab a bite and check your appearance at the same time.
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1189
photos
151
followers
131
following
262% complete
View this month »
950
951
952
953
954
955
956
957
Latest from all albums
953
954
230
955
956
231
957
232
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
15th August 2023 9:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
goldfinch
,
american-goldfinch
,
backyard-wildlife
Dorothy
ace
Great photo
August 16th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Nice capture of this pretty goldfinch. (In my case maybe the mirror would remind me why I don't need that second helping.)
August 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close