Today we biked the trailway that runs alongside the Welland Canal. This is the cargo ship MV Frontenac exiting Lock 7 at Thorold, Ontario. This monster (which you can only see about half of here) is used to carry coal and iron-ore. She is 222 metres long (729 ft) and 12 metres deep (39 ft). It is a bizarre feeling to look up at something that huge.Further info for those interested - https://www.niagarawellandcanal.com/