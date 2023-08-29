Previous
Last of the Honeysuckle by ljmanning
Photo 971

Last of the Honeysuckle

One final, brilliant bloom.
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

LManning (Laura)

Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Terrific capture. I love the color and the minimalism.
August 30th, 2023  
A lovely artistic presentation of this last honeysuckle.
August 30th, 2023  
