Previous
Morning Glory by ljmanning
Photo 982

Morning Glory

“ It is as if all sorrows vanish into the earth
and re-bloom into flowers like this,
an origami shape filled with sky.

For weeks, the small buds stayed shut,
spiraling ovals on a waxy vine
that laced the stems of the last sunflowers.

I thought the first frost would darken it,
tighten it to coils of thin black wire,

but then, this morning, the blossom's open dress,
blue silk that will wrinkle in hours,

yet for now, like a watercolor painted in the air,
one luminous white star in its shining throat.”
~ Joan MacMillan
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
269% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture and poem.
September 10th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Beautiful
September 10th, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
This is beautiful, as is the poem. But I have a hard time enjoying morning glory because in our garden it is an invasive species which we struggle to control as it threatens to take over.
September 10th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh how lovely and bright
September 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise