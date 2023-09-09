Morning Glory

“ It is as if all sorrows vanish into the earth

and re-bloom into flowers like this,

an origami shape filled with sky.



For weeks, the small buds stayed shut,

spiraling ovals on a waxy vine

that laced the stems of the last sunflowers.



I thought the first frost would darken it,

tighten it to coils of thin black wire,



but then, this morning, the blossom's open dress,

blue silk that will wrinkle in hours,



yet for now, like a watercolor painted in the air,

one luminous white star in its shining throat.”

~ Joan MacMillan