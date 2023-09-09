Sign up
Photo 982
Morning Glory
“ It is as if all sorrows vanish into the earth
and re-bloom into flowers like this,
an origami shape filled with sky.
For weeks, the small buds stayed shut,
spiraling ovals on a waxy vine
that laced the stems of the last sunflowers.
I thought the first frost would darken it,
tighten it to coils of thin black wire,
but then, this morning, the blossom's open dress,
blue silk that will wrinkle in hours,
yet for now, like a watercolor painted in the air,
one luminous white star in its shining throat.”
~ Joan MacMillan
9th September 2023
9th Sep 23
4
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1218
photos
147
followers
129
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
9th September 2023 5:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
blossom
,
vine
,
morning-glory
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture and poem.
September 10th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Beautiful
September 10th, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
This is beautiful, as is the poem. But I have a hard time enjoying morning glory because in our garden it is an invasive species which we struggle to control as it threatens to take over.
September 10th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh how lovely and bright
September 10th, 2023
