Resting Monarch by ljmanning
Resting Monarch

You have no idea how long I waited for this Monarch butterfly to open its wings! They’ll soon be heading off on their epic migration.
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

LManning (Laura)

Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Paula Fontanini
Magnificent capture! Beautifully saturated colors & exquisite detail!
September 20th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney
Well worth the wait Laura!
This capture is wonderful! Fav
September 20th, 2023  
