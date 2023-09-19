Sign up
Previous
Photo 992
Resting Monarch
You have no idea how long I waited for this Monarch butterfly to open its wings! They’ll soon be heading off on their epic migration.
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
2
4
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Photo Details
Tags
garden
,
butterfly
,
asters
,
monarch-butterfly
Paula Fontanini
ace
Magnificent capture! Beautifully saturated colors & exquisite detail!
September 20th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Well worth the wait Laura!
This capture is wonderful! Fav
September 20th, 2023
This capture is wonderful! Fav