Photo 993
Dark and early
A misty morning on the mill pond. Better on black.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Tags
morning
,
fog
,
sunrise
,
pond
,
waterfowl
Joanne Diochon
ace
Wow. Looking closely I can find a few herons.
September 21st, 2023
*lynn
ace
lovely capture of the graceful bird (looks like a heron to me but I'm not sure), beautiful early morning color
September 21st, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Like the sense of solitude and peace
September 21st, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
White egret with WB off or heron?
September 21st, 2023
