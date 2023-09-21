Sign up
Photo 994
Drooping
The slow demise of a sunflower, with its head bowed low.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
3
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1232
photos
148
followers
129
following
272% complete
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
21st September 2023 8:04am
Tags
sunflower
,
seeds
,
ripening
,
bonus-photobomber
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful macro
September 22nd, 2023
KWind
ace
Fabulous macro!
September 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
Totally amazing macro!
September 22nd, 2023
