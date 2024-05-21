Previous
Carefully calculating… by ljmanning
Photo 1237

Carefully calculating…

Mr. Chippie was trying to determine if the distance between him and the peanuts was shorter than the distance between him and me, should I turn out to be a predatory sort of thing. He went for it in the end.
21st May 2024

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Mags
LOL! Wonderful capture and narrative.
May 22nd, 2024  
Mark St Clair
I love it!!
May 22nd, 2024  
