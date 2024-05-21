Sign up
Photo 1237
Carefully calculating…
Mr. Chippie was trying to determine if the distance between him and the peanuts was shorter than the distance between him and me, should I turn out to be a predatory sort of thing. He went for it in the end.
21st May 2024
21st May 24
2
4
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1530
photos
156
followers
110
following
338% complete
1230
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
21st May 2024 7:34pm
Tags
rodent
,
chipmunk
,
backyard-wildlife
,
ndao24
Mags
ace
LOL! Wonderful capture and narrative.
May 22nd, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
I love it!!
May 22nd, 2024
