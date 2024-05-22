Previous
First of the Iris blooms by ljmanning
First of the Iris blooms

I can’t believe the number of buds on the Iris this year. They are very happy!
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Beautiful. Enjoy.
Beautiful. Enjoy.
May 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful bloom and light!
May 23rd, 2024  
Very pretty.
Very pretty.
May 23rd, 2024  
