Previous
Photo 1239
The Robin’s Serenade
A lone Robin singing its heart out drew my attention to these skeletal trees and the clouds beyond.
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
4
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1532
photos
156
followers
110
following
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
1239
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
23rd May 2024 6:19pm
Tags
bird
,
trees
,
clouds
,
silhouette
,
black-white
,
robin
Joanne Diochon
ace
Fabulous shot. Wish I could have heard the robin too.
May 24th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
I love the Robin’s song!
This is great in black-and-white!
May 24th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful b&w capture!
May 24th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful b&w.
May 24th, 2024
