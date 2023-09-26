Previous
Downy woodpecker by ljmanning
Photo 999

Downy woodpecker

A sweet little female who had no fear of me whatsoever. The lure of the peanuts was too strong!
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
273% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great clarity and great pic
September 27th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful capture and clarity.
September 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
Aww! She's lovely!
September 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise