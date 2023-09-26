Sign up
Previous
Photo 999
Downy woodpecker
A sweet little female who had no fear of me whatsoever. The lure of the peanuts was too strong!
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
3
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1237
photos
148
followers
129
following
273% complete
992
993
994
995
996
997
998
999
238
993
994
995
996
997
998
999
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
26th September 2023 6:09pm
Tags
bird
,
woodpecker
,
downy-woodpecker
,
backyard-wildlife
Corinne C
ace
Great clarity and great pic
September 27th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful capture and clarity.
September 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
Aww! She's lovely!
September 27th, 2023
