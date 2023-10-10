Sign up
Previous
Photo 1013
Livin’ on the edge
Apparently there’s good eating at the top of the dam. Just mind the drop…
Some Aerosmith for your Tuesday
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=7nqcL0mjMjw
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
2
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1253
photos
148
followers
119
following
277% complete
View this month »
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
1011
1012
1013
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
10th October 2023 2:24pm
gull
,
dam
,
herring-gull
,
songtitle-101
Joanne Diochon
ace
That gull dos seem to live dangerously but I guess maybe if you have wings falling over the edge is less scary.
(It must be Aerosmith day today, you with Living on the Edge and
@northy
with Walk this Way.)
October 11th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Great title and shot!
October 11th, 2023
