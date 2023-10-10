Previous
Livin’ on the edge by ljmanning
Photo 1013

Livin’ on the edge

Apparently there’s good eating at the top of the dam. Just mind the drop…
Some Aerosmith for your Tuesday https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=7nqcL0mjMjw
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
277% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
That gull dos seem to live dangerously but I guess maybe if you have wings falling over the edge is less scary.
(It must be Aerosmith day today, you with Living on the Edge and @northy with Walk this Way.)
October 11th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Great title and shot!
October 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise