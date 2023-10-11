Previous
Goldenrod seedheads by ljmanning
Photo 1014

Goldenrod seedheads

They look like fur.
11th October 2023

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Joanne Diochon
I think I like these even better than when they have those yellow flowers on them.
October 12th, 2023  
