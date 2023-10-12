Previous
Just a sliver by ljmanning
Just a sliver

The waning moon was still shining among the clouds as the sun rose this morning.
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

LManning (Laura)

Peter Dulis ace
nice color
October 13th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful lunar shot. A nice sliver among the fabulous clouds.
October 13th, 2023  
