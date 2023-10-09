Previous
October sunset by ljmanning
October sunset

Happy Thanksgiving from Canada! Every day is a good day to practice gratitude.
LManning (Laura)

Mags ace
Beautiful sunset up your way!
October 10th, 2023  
