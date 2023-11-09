Sign up
Previous
Photo 1043
Blackberry tea
For today’s One Week Only prompt - still life.
I am so very, very bad at still life. They take me hours and I never manage to produce what’s in my head. But at some point you have to stop and post, so here you go! 😁
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
2
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Tags
teapot
,
silver
,
still-life
,
blackberries
,
owo-6
Paula Fontanini
ace
I think this turned out very well...in a word, it's charming. Still lifes are the hardest thing for me to do, I just have no talent in that area!! :)
November 10th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
I think it is quite creative! Love the silver tea pot and sugar bowl as well as the yummy blackberries.
November 10th, 2023
