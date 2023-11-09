Previous
Blackberry tea by ljmanning
Photo 1043

Blackberry tea

For today’s One Week Only prompt - still life.
I am so very, very bad at still life. They take me hours and I never manage to produce what’s in my head. But at some point you have to stop and post, so here you go! 😁
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
285% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Paula Fontanini ace
I think this turned out very well...in a word, it's charming. Still lifes are the hardest thing for me to do, I just have no talent in that area!! :)
November 10th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
I think it is quite creative! Love the silver tea pot and sugar bowl as well as the yummy blackberries.
November 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise