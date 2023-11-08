Sign up
Photo 1042
Outside
When this is what it looks like outside, I stay in. We had rain, freezing rain, ice pellets and hail today, in various combinations. These are ice droplets on the birdfeeder.
For today’s prompt “Outside” for One Week Only.
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
3
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Tags
ice
,
droplets
,
bird-feeder
,
freezing-rain
,
owo-6
Mags
ace
I love those frozen drops!
November 9th, 2023
summerfield
ace
you gotta love our crazy canadian weather! aces!
November 9th, 2023
Louise & Ken
Perfect focus, but I wouldn't want to trade places with you!
November 9th, 2023
