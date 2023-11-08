Previous
Outside by ljmanning
Outside

When this is what it looks like outside, I stay in. We had rain, freezing rain, ice pellets and hail today, in various combinations. These are ice droplets on the birdfeeder.
For today’s prompt “Outside” for One Week Only.
LManning (Laura)

Mags ace
I love those frozen drops!
November 9th, 2023  
summerfield ace
you gotta love our crazy canadian weather! aces!
November 9th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
Perfect focus, but I wouldn't want to trade places with you!
November 9th, 2023  
