Urban ghosts by ljmanning
Photo 1041

Urban ghosts

Multiple exposure is today’s prompt for One Week Only. This is the Bay Concourse at Union Station in Toronto. In-camera double exposure shot using the Expert RAW app on my Samsung phone. This could become addictive…
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

LManning (Laura)

Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Shutterbug ace
Nicely done. I love the ghostly look of some of the people.
November 8th, 2023  
Mags ace
Great job! There are much worse things to get addicted to. =)
November 8th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
So COOL!
November 8th, 2023  
