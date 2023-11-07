Sign up
Previous
Photo 1041
Urban ghosts
Multiple exposure is today’s prompt for One Week Only. This is the Bay Concourse at Union Station in Toronto. In-camera double exposure shot using the Expert RAW app on my Samsung phone. This could become addictive…
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
3
3
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1287
photos
150
followers
118
following
1034
1035
1036
1037
1038
1039
1040
1041
Latest from all albums
1036
1037
245
1038
1039
246
1040
1041
Tags
crowd
,
toronto
,
commuters
,
multiple-exposure
,
owo-6
Shutterbug
ace
Nicely done. I love the ghostly look of some of the people.
November 8th, 2023
Mags
ace
Great job! There are much worse things to get addicted to. =)
November 8th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
So COOL!
November 8th, 2023
