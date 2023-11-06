Patchy cloud with a chance of rain

Previous
For the One Week Only prompt “weather”. It ended up being very unsettled today - sun, cloud, pouring rain, lightning. This “weather window” is looking through the top of the atrium in St. Clair Place, in Toronto.
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

Shutterbug ace
Love the view of the weather through the interesting skylight.
November 7th, 2023  
Babs ace
Nice pov. It pays to look up.
November 7th, 2023  
