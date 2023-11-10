Sign up
Previous
Photo 1044
Husks
A stem of husks from the butterfly weed put to use for today’s One Week Only prompt - Rule of Odds.
These husks are what’s left after the seeds fly off, as seen in this earlier post
https://365project.org/ljmanning/365/2023-11-04
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Tags
husks
,
minimal
,
rule-of-odds
,
owo-6
amyK
ace
Terrific viewed on black; attractive minimalism
November 11th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
I like the minimalism of this.
November 11th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
An excellent shot all the way around- subject, composition, minimalism, and so on!
November 11th, 2023
