Husks by ljmanning
A stem of husks from the butterfly weed put to use for today’s One Week Only prompt - Rule of Odds.
These husks are what’s left after the seeds fly off, as seen in this earlier post https://365project.org/ljmanning/365/2023-11-04
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

LManning (Laura)

amyK ace
Terrific viewed on black; attractive minimalism
November 11th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
I like the minimalism of this.
November 11th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
An excellent shot all the way around- subject, composition, minimalism, and so on!
November 11th, 2023  
