Sleeping geese by ljmanning
Photo 1058

Sleeping geese

The Canada Geese were all still snoozing as dawn broke over the pond. The gulls however were wide awake and squawking up a storm.
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

LManning (Laura)

Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
KWind ace
Love the sky/reflection colours.
November 25th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Like the smoothness in this
November 25th, 2023  
