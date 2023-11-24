Sign up
Photo 1058
Sleeping geese
The Canada Geese were all still snoozing as dawn broke over the pond. The gulls however were wide awake and squawking up a storm.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
2
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1310
photos
152
followers
118
following
289% complete
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
24th November 2023 6:57am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds
,
sunrise
,
dawn
,
geese
,
canada-goose
,
mill-pond
KWind
ace
Love the sky/reflection colours.
November 25th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Like the smoothness in this
November 25th, 2023
