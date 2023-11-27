Previous
Female Goldfinch by ljmanning
Photo 1061

Female Goldfinch

She’s puffed up as it was quite windy and had started to snow.
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

LManning (Laura)

Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
KWind ace
Wonderful! Great framing.
November 28th, 2023  
