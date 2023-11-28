Previous
Ice chest by ljmanning
Photo 1062

Ice chest

In more ways than one! Once upon a time there was a farm out here, and there are still some remnants lingering out in what is now the forest. This is a classic old zinc-lined ice chest. And as you can see, ice and snow were the order of the day.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
290% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KWind ace
A great find!!
November 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
Amazing find and capture, framed with such beautiful colour.
November 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise