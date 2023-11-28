Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1062
Ice chest
In more ways than one! Once upon a time there was a farm out here, and there are still some remnants lingering out in what is now the forest. This is a classic old zinc-lined ice chest. And as you can see, ice and snow were the order of the day.
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1316
photos
152
followers
118
following
290% complete
View this month »
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
Latest from all albums
252
1058
1059
1060
1061
253
1062
254
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
28th November 2023 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
old
,
abandoned
,
left-behind
,
ice-chest
KWind
ace
A great find!!
November 29th, 2023
Diana
ace
Amazing find and capture, framed with such beautiful colour.
November 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close