Photo 1060
Bokeh in burgandy
These mums will be heavily photographed by the time they are done! For the current artist challenge - Eva Polak. Not quite true to her style, but I like this one.
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
2
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Tags
droplets
,
mums
,
chrysanthemums
,
ac-polak
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful capture!
November 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
You can do magic!!!
November 27th, 2023
