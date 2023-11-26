Previous
Bokeh in burgandy by ljmanning
Photo 1060

Bokeh in burgandy

These mums will be heavily photographed by the time they are done! For the current artist challenge - Eva Polak. Not quite true to her style, but I like this one.
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
290% complete

Corinne C ace
Beautiful capture!
November 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
You can do magic!!!
November 27th, 2023  
