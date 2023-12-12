Previous
Late afternoon sky magic by ljmanning
Late afternoon sky magic

The sun finally showed its face - just in time to go down.
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Mags ace
Can't get any better than that. =)
December 13th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Superb colors and composition.
December 13th, 2023  
Jessica Eby
Great framing and beautiful colours!
December 13th, 2023  
