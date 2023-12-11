Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1075
Snow-dusted fungi
Growing out of the end of an old log.
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1330
photos
153
followers
117
following
294% complete
View this month »
1068
1069
1070
1071
1072
1073
1074
1075
Latest from all albums
1069
1070
1071
1072
255
1073
1074
1075
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
11th December 2023 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
fungus
,
forest-floor
Mags
ace
I like the textures and wonderful brown tones.
December 12th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the interesting fungi.
December 12th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
Great colour with a sprinkle of white.
December 12th, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
Really nice contrast between the warm tones of the fungus and stark white snow! Great textures & dof as well.
December 12th, 2023
Jessica Eby
Great shot, lovely brown tones and textures.
December 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close