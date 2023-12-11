Previous
Snow-dusted fungi by ljmanning
Photo 1075

Snow-dusted fungi

Growing out of the end of an old log.
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
294% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
I like the textures and wonderful brown tones.
December 12th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the interesting fungi.
December 12th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Great colour with a sprinkle of white.
December 12th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
Really nice contrast between the warm tones of the fungus and stark white snow! Great textures & dof as well.
December 12th, 2023  
Jessica Eby
Great shot, lovely brown tones and textures.
December 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise