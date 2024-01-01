Sign up
Photo 1096
Icing sugar postcard
We got snow for New Years!! Everything looks so pretty and the year has started off right.
1st January 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
1st January 2024 8:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
forest
,
landscape-64
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful image of the frozen landscape
January 2nd, 2024
Louise & Ken
What gorgeous photos you'll have the opportunity to gather! Happy New Year!
January 2nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Fantastic winter scene!
January 2nd, 2024
Jessica Eby
Wonderful shot! I was so happy that it snowed last night, but haven't gotten to take any pictures of it today. I hope it stays! 🤞🤞
January 2nd, 2024
