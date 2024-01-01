Previous
Icing sugar postcard by ljmanning
Photo 1096

Icing sugar postcard

We got snow for New Years!! Everything looks so pretty and the year has started off right.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Corinne C ace
Beautiful image of the frozen landscape
January 2nd, 2024  
Louise & Ken
What gorgeous photos you'll have the opportunity to gather! Happy New Year!
January 2nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Fantastic winter scene!
January 2nd, 2024  
Jessica Eby
Wonderful shot! I was so happy that it snowed last night, but haven't gotten to take any pictures of it today. I hope it stays! 🤞🤞
January 2nd, 2024  
