Previous
Photo 1102
Winter pond
We took the fluffy one to a different trail today. There were excellent sniffs. This pond was iced over and I liked it with a bit of a vintage look. Rather better on black, if you’re so inclined.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
301% complete
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
trail
,
pond
,
hike
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
January 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely snowy scene!
January 8th, 2024
Megan
ace
Beautiful snowy scene! Looks much like our ponds around here too!
January 8th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
A very wintery look. The colours here are very similar to what I was seeing on my walk today.
January 8th, 2024
Babs
ace
It does look beautiful on black
January 8th, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
I like the composition a lot
January 8th, 2024
