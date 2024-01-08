Sign up
Photo 1103
Whirligig
Some Christmas lights, some patches of snow, some ICM, and this is what you get. It was that kind of Monday.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
2
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1363
photos
152
followers
115
following
302% complete
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
8th January 2024 5:01pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
lights
,
icm
Bucktree
ace
Turned into a cool abstract.
January 9th, 2024
Jean Karvelis
nice capture
January 9th, 2024
