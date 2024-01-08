Previous
Whirligig by ljmanning
Photo 1103

Whirligig

Some Christmas lights, some patches of snow, some ICM, and this is what you get. It was that kind of Monday.
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
302% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Turned into a cool abstract.
January 9th, 2024  
Jean Karvelis
nice capture
January 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise