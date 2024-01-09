Previous
Amaryllis a la Mapplethorpe by ljmanning
Amaryllis a la Mapplethorpe

One for the artist challenge. Inspiration drawn from https://www.artspace.com/magazine/art_101/book_report/10-color-mapplethorpe-flora-53602
(with thanks to @kali for the prod on an earlier Amaryllis shot!)
LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023!
