Photo 1104
Amaryllis a la Mapplethorpe
One for the artist challenge. Inspiration drawn from
https://www.artspace.com/magazine/art_101/book_report/10-color-mapplethorpe-flora-53602
(with thanks to
@kali
for the prod on an earlier Amaryllis shot!)
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Views
2
365
DMC-G85
9th January 2024 1:44pm
plant
flower
amaryllis
ac-mapplethorpe
