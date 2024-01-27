Previous
Chinatown, San Francisco by ljmanning
Photo 1122

Chinatown, San Francisco

The famous red lanterns over Grant Street.
I walked 35,304 steps today. 😳
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Louise & Ken ace
You set the strains from "Flower Drum Song" playing in my head! I love this scene!
January 28th, 2024  
Babs ace
Great shot you must be exhausted
January 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture and scene, your feet must be aching ;-)
January 28th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Love, love this! It's a fabulous city and I'm not surprised that you literally walked for miles.
January 28th, 2024  
