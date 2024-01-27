Sign up
Previous
Photo 1122
Chinatown, San Francisco
The famous red lanterns over Grant Street.
I walked 35,304 steps today. 😳
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
4
4
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1388
photos
154
followers
116
following
307% complete
View this month »
Louise & Ken
ace
You set the strains from "Flower Drum Song" playing in my head! I love this scene!
January 28th, 2024
Babs
ace
Great shot you must be exhausted
January 28th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture and scene, your feet must be aching ;-)
January 28th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Love, love this! It's a fabulous city and I'm not surprised that you literally walked for miles.
January 28th, 2024
