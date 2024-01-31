Sign up
Previous
Photo 1126
Bush Street, San Francisco
The streets of San Francisco, as it were. What photographer could resist that Leica sign?
We’re in the midst of an atmospheric river that’s been chucking down rain on us all day. Dipping back earlier in the trip for today’s posts. Heading home tomorrow!
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1396
photos
153
followers
115
following
308% complete
1119
1120
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
1126
1123
267
1124
268
1125
269
1126
270
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
27th January 2024 2:28pm
Tags
signs
,
san-francisco
,
scenesoftheroad-63
,
bush-street
Diana
ace
A fabulous capture with so much to see, I love the leica sign ;-)
February 1st, 2024
