Muir Woods by ljmanning
Photo 1125

Muir Woods

Today was magical. Muir Woods National Monument protects several hundred acres of old growth coast redwoods. I think hobbits live here.
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Chris Cook ace
I love how the trail vanishes into the trees with the sun flare poking through. Magical indeed. Nicely done.
January 31st, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that is totally magic
January 31st, 2024  
