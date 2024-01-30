Sign up
Photo 1125
Muir Woods
Today was magical. Muir Woods National Monument protects several hundred acres of old growth coast redwoods. I think hobbits live here.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1118
1119
1120
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
1122
266
1123
267
1124
268
1125
269
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
30th January 2024 10:26am
Tags
forest
,
redwoods
,
muir-woods
,
landscape-64
Chris Cook
ace
I love how the trail vanishes into the trees with the sun flare poking through. Magical indeed. Nicely done.
January 31st, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that is totally magic
January 31st, 2024
