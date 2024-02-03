Previous
Old riverside buildings by ljmanning
Photo 1129

Old riverside buildings

For Flash of Red - land/cityscapes. I’m not sure this is either one. Riverscape maybe?
It was lovely to see the sun sparkling on the water this morning.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

LManning (Laura)

Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
