Previous
Photo 1128
Hiking Land’s End Trail, San Francisco
For Flash of Red - landscapes.
Yes, I am back home, but California landscapes are much prettier than Ontario in a mild February.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
2
0
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1398
photos
153
followers
115
following
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
29th January 2024 11:50am
Tags
trees
,
black-white
,
black-and-white
,
san-francisco
,
lands-end
,
for2024
Dorothy
Very interesting, the sweeping curve of the cloud on the left side and the tree shapes.
February 3rd, 2024
Mags
Beautiful scene!
February 3rd, 2024
