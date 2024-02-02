Previous
Hiking Land’s End Trail, San Francisco by ljmanning
Photo 1128

Hiking Land’s End Trail, San Francisco

For Flash of Red - landscapes.
Yes, I am back home, but California landscapes are much prettier than Ontario in a mild February.
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Dorothy ace
Very interesting, the sweeping curve of the cloud on the left side and the tree shapes.
February 3rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful scene!
February 3rd, 2024  
