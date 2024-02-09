New and old

For Flash of Red - architecture.
On the left is a glass pavilion (circa 2012) that sits in front of the new city hall in Guelph, Ontario. Next to it is a public square that holds a wading pool in the summer and an ice rink in the winter. The pavilion is a place for people to change/get skates on/etc. The glass is reflecting the shops and apartments across the street. On the right, high on the hill, is the Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate (circa 1877), a national historic site. I posted a close up of it a few years ago https://365project.org/ljmanning/365/2021-08-01
A little bit of new and a little bit of old.