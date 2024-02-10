Previous
The Gaslight Condos by ljmanning
Photo 1136

The Gaslight Condos

This is a recently opened condo tower in an area known as the Gaslight District (in homage to the gas lamps that once lit the streets). The 5-storey metallic wall is part of an interactive art installation called Hello Hello. You speak into one of the giant megaphones on the ground and then watch your message climb the arch and turn into a sound and light show, which the metallic wall reflects back to the rest of the city.

Whatever it is supposed to do, functionally it’s a solar oven. I can tell you from experience that you could roast a chicken on the sidewalk here in mid-July.

For Flash of Red - architecture.
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
311% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Wow, interesting. I wonder if it keeps the inside of the building cooler by reflecting the heat back out to the street?
February 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise