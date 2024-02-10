The Gaslight Condos

This is a recently opened condo tower in an area known as the Gaslight District (in homage to the gas lamps that once lit the streets). The 5-storey metallic wall is part of an interactive art installation called Hello Hello. You speak into one of the giant megaphones on the ground and then watch your message climb the arch and turn into a sound and light show, which the metallic wall reflects back to the rest of the city.



Whatever it is supposed to do, functionally it’s a solar oven. I can tell you from experience that you could roast a chicken on the sidewalk here in mid-July.



For Flash of Red - architecture.