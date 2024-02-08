Sign up
Photo 1134
Feed mill window
Going a little old and industrial for Flash of Red - Architecture. I liked the juxtaposition of the rigid straight lines of the bricks and the windowpanes with the curving lines of the vines.
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1405
photos
153
followers
115
following
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
1132
1133
1134
1128
1129
1130
1131
1132
1133
271
1134
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
7th February 2024 12:54pm
Tags
window
,
vine
,
brick
,
wall
,
black-white
,
black&white
,
for2024
,
feed-mill
Mags
ace
Superb textures!
February 9th, 2024
