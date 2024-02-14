Sign up
Previous
Photo 1140
Split toned duck pond
I’m not as happy with this one, but I’m also tired of fussing with it. It will have to do!
My flash of red will be posted tomorrow, so it lands in the middle of my calendar.
Happy Valentine’s Day 365!
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1411
photos
153
followers
114
following
312% complete
View this month »
1133
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
14th February 2024 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
clouds
,
pond
,
split-tone
,
for2024
